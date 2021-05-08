Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Complete Curfew To Be Imposed From May 10 to May 24

Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/h6QcZHE0nH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

