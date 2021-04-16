Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt to Enforce Complete Shutdown Across the State on Every Sunday

Uttar Pradesh after New Delhi imposes weekend lockdown. Only essential services to operate in the state on weekends. Rs. 1000 fine for not wearing mask. DRDO team to today begin making two makeshift #COVID19 hospitals in Lucknow with over 250-300 bed capacity. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 16, 2021

