In a shocking incident from Lucknow, a car rammed into three children playing outside their house, leaving one of them critically injured and admitted to the ICU. The accident, which occurred on August 10, was caught on CCTV and shows the vehicle suddenly accelerating before hitting the children and crashing into the house gate. Panic gripped the area as locals rushed to rescue the injured children and alerted authorities. Lucknow Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Ashiyana Police Station under relevant sections. Accident Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 1 Dead, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians Near Shia PG College; Woman Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Car Rams Into 3 Kids in Lucknow

A shocking footage of a car ramming into kids playing on a street has surfaced in Lucknow, UP. One of the kids sustained critical injuries and is currently under intensive care at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/AHm3yGt97a — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 19, 2025

Lucknow Police Register Case After Video Surfaces

थाना आशियाना पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा रही है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 19, 2025

