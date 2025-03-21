Lucknow police have launched an intensive search for an auto driver accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a woman in Malihabad. Six police teams, including crime branch and surveillance units, are actively tracking him, with a Rs 1 lakh reward announced for his arrest. The accused misled the victim, who had boarded his auto to Chinhat, by diverting her towards Malihabad instead of Charbagh. He assaulted and strangled her in a mango orchard before fleeing. CCTV footage shows he completed the crime in just 21 minutes. The police have interrogated auto drivers, recovered the auto-rickshaw, and detained the suspect’s brother. Investigators are analyzing CCTV evidence and believe the accused escaped through a village route. The manhunt continues. Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Friend's Daughter Since 2018, Threatens Victim With Photos and Videos of Act; Arrested After Survivor Reveals Ordeal to Her Parents.

Auto Driver Rapes and Murders Woman in Lucknow

#लखनऊ ब्रेकिंग: मलिहाबाद हत्याकांड में दुबग्गा निवासी दिनेश कुमार गिरफ्तार। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि लूट के बाद दुष्कर्म के प्रयास में महिला के विरोध करने पर हत्या की थी।अजय और दिनेश दोनों भाई हैं। दिनेश पर छह से ज्यादा मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। अजय पर 23 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। pic.twitter.com/bbuAxTzKuY — शैलेन्द्र कुमार (पत्रकार) लखनऊ (@Shailen76109181) March 21, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

