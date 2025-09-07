Two people, including a child, were injured in an attack by stray cattle in the Rakabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The video of the stray cattle attack in Lucknow has gone viral on social media. The video shows the cows attacking a man and a child in the middle of the road. The cattle dragged both of them on the road and tried to trample them. Locals shooed the cows away and saved the duo. On September 6, a leopard strayed out of the forest and attacked a woman working in her field in Bahraich. She sustained grievous injuries to her neck and face as the leopard sank its teeth and claws into her. Leopard in Lucknow: Panic Grips Area After Big Cat Spotted Strolling Streets in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Stray Cattle Menace in Lucknow

लखनऊ में छुट्टा जानवरों की भिड़ंत में एक बच्चा और एक व्यक्ति हुए घायल। रकाबगंज क्षेत्र की खजुआ पुलिस चौकी के पास की घटना। छुट्टा जानवर ने बच्चे पर हमला किया, जिसमें बच्चा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने समय रहते बच्चे को बचाया। सीसीटीवी मे घटना कैद हुई।… pic.twitter.com/OfzCNeZ6GQ — AajTak (@aajtak) September 7, 2025

