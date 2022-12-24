In a shocking incident, an unidentified man was caught on CCTV camera shooting at stray dogs in Ludhiana on Friday, December 23. ACP Vaibhav Sehgal said, "We received a complaint regarding the video. We are tracing the accused. Action will be taken as per law. The incident happened in Dugri Phase 3." Stray Dog Beaten To Death in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Two Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Man Open Fires at Stray Dogs:

Ludhiana, Punjab | We received a complaint regarding the video. We are tracing the accused. Action will be taken as per law. The incident happened in Dugri Phase 3: Vaibhav Sehgal, ACP, on a viral video showing a person firing at stray dogs (23.12) (Pic 2,3,4:From CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/aVr5eqYsO5 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)