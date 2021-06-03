MK Stalin Pays Floral Tribute to Late DMK Chief & Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi on His Birth Anniversary:

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father and former CM M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/SkrSY1vTSg — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

