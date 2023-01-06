PM Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Madhuriben Kotak, a senior journalist and photographer, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Madhuriben Kotak was the co-founder of 'Chitralekha’. She started her career with photography and was a very popular female photographer in the 60s and 70s. PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Rishabh Pant’s Mother, Enquires About Injured Cricketer's Health Following Car Accident

Check Tweet:

“ચિત્રલેખા” પરિવારના મધુરીબેનના અવસાનથી દુઃખી છું. એમનું અવસાન વાચક જગત માટે મોટી ખોટ છે. સદ્ગતના આત્માની શાંતિ માટે પ્રાર્થના તથા શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવાર અને એમના વિશાળ વાચકવર્ગને સાંત્વના...ઓમ શાંતિ !! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2023

