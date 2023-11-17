Violence has been reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency in Madhya Prades’s Morena district on Friday, November 17. According to reports, the incident took place when stone pelting ensued between two groups. One person is reportedly injured as a result of the altercation. The situation is said to be under control. Further details are awaited. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Begins in All 230 Seats, BJP, Congress Contend for Power in High-Stakes Battle (Watch Video).

Violence, Stone Pelting Erupts at Polling Booths in Dimani

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/AeqFhuEUQp — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

