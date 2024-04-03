BJP national president JP Nadda visited the revered Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, today, April 3, to offer prayers. Nadda was accompanied by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, both leaders were seen actively participating in the temple rituals, highlighting the significance of their visit. After the prayers, Nadda is scheduled to proceed to Jhalawar, Rajasthan, where he will address a massive rally. JP Nadda Resigns: BJP President Steps Down From Himachal Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha Seat, Will Remain RS MP From Gujarat.

BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Mahakal Temple

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda offers prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav is also with him. pic.twitter.com/siKD0bt7Jv — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)