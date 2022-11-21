Madhya Pradesh electricity department has launched a campaign to take action against those defaulters who have not deposited electricity bills. The department has seized fridge, TV, cooler, heater and other items from the houses of 7 people who have defaulted in payments in Ujjain. Now action will be taken by attaching these goods. Officials say that people have not been paying electricity bills for many years. Many people have an outstanding electricity bill of more than 90 thousand. Due to non-payment of bills, the company has now started confiscation of goods from people’s homes. The company has seized fridge, TV, cooler, heater and other items from three houses. Madhya Pradesh: Family Receives Electricity Bill of Over Rs 3,419 Crore in Gwalior, Man Hospitalised Due to Shock

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)