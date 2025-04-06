A heartwarming yet controversial video has emerged from Kuno National Park, showing a villager offering water to cheetah Jwala and her four cubs, just days after villagers had pelted stones at them for killing goats. The cheetahs, resting in the shade, calmly drank from a plate as the villager poured water nearby. The man, Satyanarayan Gurjar, a forest department driver, was suspended after the video went viral. Forest officials expressed concern, stating such close contact can lead cheetahs to lose their fear of humans and approach villages, posing risks. Villagers had previously been warned not to feed or interact with the animals. Cheetah in India: Photo of 4 Baby Cheetahs Sitting on a Tree Branch in Kuno National Park Goes Viral.

Villager Offers Water to Cheetahs

Kuno Cheetah Video: बकरियों का शिकार करने के बाद चीता ज्वाला और उसके 4 शावकों को लगी प्यास, वेटनरी डॉक्टर ने पास जाकर पिलाया पानी pic.twitter.com/TX3o2VvGu7 — arvind dubey (@arvindind) April 5, 2025

