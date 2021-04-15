Madhya Pradesh Minister Prem Singh Patel Sparks Controversy, Says 'Nobody Can Stop COVID-19 Deaths, People Get Old And They Have to Die':

#WATCH: MP Minister Prem Singh Patel speaks on deaths due to #COVID19. He says, "Nobody can stop these deaths. Everyone is talking about cooperation for protection from Corona...You said that many people are dying every day. People get old and they have to die." (14.04.2021) pic.twitter.com/os3iILZGyM — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

