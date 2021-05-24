A video of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur, slapping a shopkeeper has gone viral on social media. In the video, the ADM is seen slapping a footwear shopkeeper during the sealing of shops as a part of following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. The shopkeeper stated that the shutter was down, still, Policemen pulled it up.

Madhya Pradesh | I got information about the incident. ADM has not behaved properly. If needed, will take action against the officer: Cabinet Minister Inder Singh Parmar pic.twitter.com/mJj4gvLcn7 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

