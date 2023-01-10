In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly woman was allegedly dragged and taken in a car by the police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. In the 1-minute 4-second video clip, police officials can be seen dragging the elderly woman and pulling her in the car. Reports also said that there was no women police officer to escort the elderly woman. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Seeking Blessings of Saibaba at a Temple in Katni Suffers Heart Attack, Dies (Watch Video).

