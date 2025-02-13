A controversy has erupted over the selection of Priyanka Kadam under the disabled quota in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2022 recruitment. The National Educated Youth Union has alleged irregularities, citing viral videos of Priyanka dancing, despite her selection under the locomotor disability (asthibadhit divyang) category. Priyanka has defended herself, stating that she suffers from a severe bone condition and underwent surgery, after which rods were implanted in her legs. She claims she takes medication to manage her condition. The issue has sparked debate over disability verification in government job selections. Authorities have yet to respond to the allegations. HOD Dancing Viral Video: CUSAT's Parvathi Venu Breaks Internet with Moves to 'Peelings' from Pushpa 2, Netizens React.

MPPSC Officer’s Dance Video Sparks Controversy Over Disability Quota Selection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)