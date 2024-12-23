Parvathi Venu, HOD of Microbiology at CUSAT, surprised everyone by joining her students on the dance floor to the viral song "Peelings" from Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a video that quickly went viral, Parvathi, dressed in a dark green saree, placed her purse aside and effortlessly matched her students’ energy, showcasing both confidence and charm. The video, which has amassed nearly 7 million views, earned reactions like “Cool HOD” and “Woman in her space,” as she broke the usual professor image and showed off her fun, confident side. with one viewer calling her hod “a vibe destroyer.” This delightful moment challenges the typical professor stereotype, showing that authority figures can be fun, too. Who Is Dhanashree Verma? Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours, Know About His Glamorous Wife (See Pics).

CUSAT's Parvathi Venu Breaks Internet with Moves to 'Peelings' from Pushpa 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ottta_mynd

Netizens React to Viral Video

Netizen Reaction

Some Support While Some Share Their Experince

