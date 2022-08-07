Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, August 8 said the state will contribute USD 550 billion towards making India USD 5 trillion economy. Meanwhile, In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a USD 5 trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25.

