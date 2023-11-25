In a shocking incident, a woman vandalised a car after the driver allegedly ran over her rangoli in Madhya Pradesh's Gadarwara. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The 41-second video shows the woman approaching the SUV with a rod in her hand. She then goes on to break the vehicle's windshield with the rod. She also dared the car owner to call the police. The incident occurred in Baranj village. A case has been registered against the woman, identified as Madhu. Madhya Pradesh: Eight Men Paraded Half-Naked, Made to Apologise to Locals For Stone Pelting in Indore; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Vandalises Car

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)