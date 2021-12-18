Out of over 950 students of a school who were tested for coronavirus at a school in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli in Mahasrhtra, 18 students tested positive for the virus. The school will remain shut for next week. The remaining students will be tested at their residence, said NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

Maharashtra | 18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested #COVID19 positive, out of more than 950 students who've been tested. The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today: NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar pic.twitter.com/o4FdxG7vru — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)