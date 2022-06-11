In a shocking incident, a part of a building collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. According to reports, a rescue operation is underway. Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operation is underway.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | A part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/zC0S05B8Oz — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)