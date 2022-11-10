Satara police began the anti-encroachment drive near Afzal Khan’s tomb near Pratapgad. The drive is underway in compliance with the Bombay High Court order.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Anti-encroachment drive underway near Afzal Khan's tomb in Satara near Pratapgad, in compliance with the Bombay High Court order: Satara Police pic.twitter.com/44BvZO7jWE — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)