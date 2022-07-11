Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are leaving for Gadchiroli to asses the flood situation. All the scheduled meetings of DCM are cancelled for today, informed Dy CM's office on July 11. A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district due to incessant rains.

