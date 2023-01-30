Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today, January 30, will hold a meeting with all Members of Parliament (MP) from the State before the Parliament budget session 2023 to discuss the demands and needs of the State. The budget session of the Parliament will start on 31 January. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to deliver the Budget Speech on February 2. Union Budget 2023: 60% Households Expect Dip in Earning, Seek Relief in Budget: Survey.

Budget Session 2023:

Budget Session 2023:

