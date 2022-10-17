On Monday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole cast his vote to elect the next party president at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office in Tilak Bhavan, Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also exercised their vote. Mallikarjun Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the party's highest post.

Nana Patole Casts His Vote

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole casts his vote to elect the next party president at the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee office in Tilak Bhavan, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LdzkGEUGOV — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

