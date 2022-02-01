As Maharashtra fights with COVID-19, Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority issues fresh and revised COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. The revised restrictions mention that beauty and hair cutting saloons will be grouped at 50 percent capacity and the Swimming Pools, Water-Parks allowed at 50 percent capacity. The services will be open only for fully vaccinated people, said the guidelines.

Here are the Revised Guidelines And Restrictions List:

Revised directions for containing the spread of COVID pic.twitter.com/qmluIdJ8cs — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)