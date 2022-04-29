Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali to appear before them on May 5 in a money laundering case. Earlier, Gawali had been summoned 3 times by ED in the same case, but she did not appear for the investigation.

