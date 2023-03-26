Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded. While speaking in Nanded, Telangana CM KCR said that farmers should be given Rs 10,000 per acre for investment along with 24 hours free electricity. "In case of any unfortunate death of a farmer, he should be given insurance of Rs 5 lakhs," he added. Giving reference to his state KCR said that like Telangana, govt should buy the produce from farmers by opening centres here too. Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs 10,000 Per Acre Assistance for Crop Loss.

