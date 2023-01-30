A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Solapur, Maharashtra on Monday morning. The reason for the fire is unknown. The operations to douse the fire are currently underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Mumbai Fire: Level Two Blaze at High-Rise RA Residency Tower in Dadar (Watch Video).

Massive Fire at Garment Factory in Solapur:

