On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022, gold-plated sweets have come up in the Nashik market which is worth Rs 6,000 per kg. Raksha Bandhan will be on August 11 in India this year. It is the festival of brother-sister bonding.

See Pics Here:

Maharashtra | Gold-plated sweets hit the shelves for Rs 6,000 per kg, in Nashik, ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. pic.twitter.com/uWT5BP2kAa — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)