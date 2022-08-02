Maharashtra Government on Tuesday alloted the prized 'Devgiri' bungalow to the Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, reported ANI. Pawar had the same bungalow when he was the Deputy CM of the state.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra Government allots Devgiri bungalow to LoP Ajit Pawar, he had the same bungalow as the Deputy CM of the state. pic.twitter.com/XFyRE6k7Pn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

