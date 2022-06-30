The new Maharashtra government has directed the state's advocate general that the metro car shade in Mumbai will be built in Aarey itself. The government has asked the advocate general to present this side of the govt before the Court in this regard. The newly formed Maha government is seemingly in action as soon as it has come into power. Sharad Pawar Says, It’s Shocking for Everyone That Eknath Shinde Is New Maharashtra CM.

Maharashtra Government has directed the state's Advocate General that the metro car shed will be built in Aarey itself. The side of the Government should be presented before the Court in this regard: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)