Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar finds it shocking that Eknath Shinde has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has given a statement in which he said, "I don't think that the one who led MLAs to Assam had expected more than the post of Deputy CM." He further added, "but in BJP, as per order- be it from Delhi or Nagpur -CM post has been given to Eknath Shinde. The person who was CM & LoP has been asked to take oath as Deputy CM. It's shocking". The newly formed government is fully supported by BJP. Uddhav Thackeray Congratulates Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis on Becoming CM, Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

I don't think that the one who led MLAs to Assam had expected more than the post of Dy CM. But in BJP, as per order- be it from Delhi or Nagpur -CM post has been given to Eknath Shinde...The person who was CM & LoP has been asked to take oath as Dy CM. It's shocking: Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/NfOFvUcj2o — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

