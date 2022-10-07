Early Diwali for Maharashtra as the Eknath Shinde government allocated Rs 513 crore for the grocery Package scheme for the ration card holders of the state for up coming festival.

Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution and allocated Rs 513 crores for the Diwali package scheme for 1.5 crore ration card holders of the state. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

