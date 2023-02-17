The newly-designated Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, along with his wife Rambai Bais, arrived at CSI Airport in Mumbai. He was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Guardian of Mumbai Suburban Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the Mumbai airport. Bais will take the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan here on February 18. Prior to this appointment, Bais held the position of Governor of Jharkhand from 2021 to 2023 and Governor of Tripura from 2019 to 2021. Bhagat Singh Koshyari Departs: Outgoing Maharashtra Guv Given Military Salute, To Land in Dehradun in Special Plane (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Governor-Designate Ramesh Bais Arrives in Mumbai:

Shri Ramesh Bais is taking oath as the Governor of Maharashtra on 18th February. pic.twitter.com/dYc3jkYs95 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)