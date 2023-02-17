A guard of honour was presented to outgoing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by the Indian Navy on Friday. Following this, he left for Dehradun, his native land on a special plane. Earlier, last month, Koshyari had conveyed his desire to be discharged from his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Koshyari served the state for over three years. He was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019. Ramesh Bais will now succeed him as Maharashtra Governor. Maharashtra: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis Gives Fitting Send-off to Outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Departs:

A Guard of Honour presented by Indian Navy to the outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. The Governor later departed for Dehradun from Mumbai by a special aircraft. pic.twitter.com/Vm1RHQjQJl — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 17, 2023

