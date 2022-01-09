Mumbai, January 9: As Maharashtra fights another wave of COVID-19 and with alarming number of cases reported from both the state and its capital Mumbai, fresh and revised COVID-19 restrictions were issued to curb the spread of COVID-19. The revised restrictions mention that beauty and hair cutting saloons will be grouped at 50 percent capacity and that gyms will be allowed at 50 percent capacity. The services will be open only for fully vaccinated people, said the guidelines. Maharashtra on Saturday said that the state will be under night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM from January 10. The state has also barred groups of five persons or more during the cerfew hours. Schools and colleges in the state will be closed till February 15, said the order.

