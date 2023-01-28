In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a motorman was injured after a boom of Hydra crane working near Naigaon’s Western line hit the EMU motor cabin. According to reports, the windshield was also damaged in the incident. After the incident, primary aide was provided to motorman who sustained minor injuries. Reportedly, the incident took place after the crane operator was distracted by passenger activity during incident. Mumbai Local Trains: Annoyed Over Train Getting Delayed by An Hour, Commuters Stage 'Rail Roko' at Asangaon Station (Watch Video).

Maharashtra | Local motorman injured after boom of Hydra crane working near Naigaon’s Western line hit EMU motor cabin damaging the windshield. Primary aide provided to motorman who sustained minor injuries. The crane operator was distracted by passenger activity during incident. pic.twitter.com/k0OoNHs2Dt — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

