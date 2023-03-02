The Jalgaon police arrested a man on the charge of printing fake currency notes. According to the reports, the man had set up a currency printing factory inside a house in the area. During the raid, the police caught a person red-handed while printing fake notes. According to the police, the accused used to sell fake notes of Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange for the real Rs 50,000 notes. Gujarat: Fake Notes With ‘Reverse Bank of India’ Printed on Them Recovered From Ambulance in Surat.

Man Held for Printing Fake Notes in Jalgaon:

