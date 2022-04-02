Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay HC order which had rejected his plea on ED action against him. Malik is in judicial custody till April 4, in a money laundering case.

