The Mumbra Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 to record her statement over her controversial religious remarks. Sharma landed in a storm after she made controversial statements against Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Mumbra Police summons suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on 22nd June to record her statement over her controversial religious remarks — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)