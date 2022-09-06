On Tuesday, people arrived at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Sons. NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived to pay her last respects. On Monday, a video showing the last picture of Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, who died in a car crash on Sunday, September 4 went viral on social media. In the video, Cyrus can be seen at a Parsi fire temple in Gujarat's Udvada.

Maharashtra | People arrive at Worli crematorium in Mumbai for the last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, #CyrusMistry. NCP MP Supriya Sule also arrived here.

