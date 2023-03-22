The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday issued an alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who has been at large since escaping from an SUV in Jalandhan. As per reports, an alert has been issued in Nanded and the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving the district is being monitored. "Maharashtra ATS is also on alert," officials of Maharashtra Police said. Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Bike Used in Escape Seized but ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Still at Large.

Maharashtra on Alert Over Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh. Nanded Police on alert, movement of everyone arriving at and leaving the district is being monitored. Maharashtra ATS is also on alert: Maharashtra Police — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

