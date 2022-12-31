The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore and arrested sixteen Nigerian nationals, including six women from a row house in Kharghar in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, the police said. The ANC team raided the house number 49 at sector 12 in Kharghar after learning that the drugs were being sold to the citizens, an official said. Drugs Worth Rs 1,118.86 Crore Seized in Assam Since January 2021; 8,280 People Arrested, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Maharashtra | Police seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore & arrested 16 Nigerian nationals from Sector-12 of Kharghar area in Navi Mumbai. Police received info about drugs being supplied to New Year parties & laid the trap to nab the culprits: Navi Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

