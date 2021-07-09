Pune Municipal Corporation Organises Special COVID-19 Vaccination Camp for Sex Workers

Maharashtra | Pune Municipal Corporation organised a special vaccination camp for sex workers in the city "We requested civic body to organise a camp for them as they were facing difficulty to get inoculation done. Around 5000 women are working here," said social worker (08.07) pic.twitter.com/SEVniSac8W — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

