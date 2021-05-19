Maharashtra Reports 34,031 New COVID-19 Cases, 594 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra reports 34,031 new #COVID19 cases, 51,457 recoveries and 594 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases 54,67,537 Total recoveries 49,78,937 (recovery rate 91.06%) Death toll 84,371 Active cases 4,01,695 pic.twitter.com/KkLLMRjYh1 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)