Shiv Sena workers from the Hadapsar area of Pune took out a symbolic funeral procession & performed the last rites of the rebel party MLAs at the Amar Dham crematorium on Monday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and said that no decision will be taken on their disqualification till July 12.

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers from the Hadapsar area of Pune took out a symbolic funeral procession & performed the last rites of the rebel party MLAs at the Amar Dham crematorium. pic.twitter.com/tSiaKO3l6N — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

