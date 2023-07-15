In a tragic incident, a man died of a burn at Jalgaon railway station in Maharashtra as he climbed onto the roof of a stationary goods train. He accidentally touched the overhead line, which supplied power to the train. The video shows him collapsing on the ground after a small explosion. The man is yet to be identified. Delhi Shocker: Woman Electrocuted to Death at New Delhi Railway Station After Coming in Contact With Live Wire Due to Incessant Rain (See Pics and Video).

Man Dies of Electrocution

