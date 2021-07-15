Maharashtra 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results at 1 pm tomorrow. Exams of Class 10 & Class 12 were cancelled due to COVID-19. Results will be declared based on assessment: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/GQPVy0ba3o — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

