In a shocking incident, three labourers died, and two labourers were injured due to falling debris from the building being re-developed. The incident occurred at a construction site in the Virar area of Palghar district. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Maharashtra: Soil Caves-In During Construction Work in Thane; Two Dead, One Injured.

Falling Debris Kills Two:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 3 labourers died and 2 labourers were injured due to falling debris from the building being re-developed in Virar area of Palghar district. Treatment is going on in the nearest hospital. pic.twitter.com/YzvgYAPU2q — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

